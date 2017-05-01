Crews Respond to Explosion at Chemical Lab

Hazardous materials teams responded to a reported explosion at a chemical lab in Andover, Massachusetts.

No one was injured in the incident on Frontage Road, according to police. The entire hazmat situation was confined to the inside of the building.

According to the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office, the incident was caused by chemicals mixed in a laboratory at Morpho Labs.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will investigate.

No further details were immediately available.