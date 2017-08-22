Hazy, Hot and Humid Tuesday in New England

Today (Tuesday): Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 90 degrees. Overnight Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms around. Lows near 70 degrees. Wednesday: Increasing sunshine with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

A cold front approaches from the west Tuesday, but will remain far enough away to keep partly sunny skies in the forecast for most of the day. Heat and humidity moves back in as dominant flow strengthens out of the southwest. Fog and low clouds may hang tough across the Cape and Islands and the South Coast.

Highs tomorrow flirt with 90 degrees across the interior and rise into the low to mid 80s across the North Country. Rain along with a chance for downpours and storms reach into northwestern New England Tuesday late afternoon into the early evening.

These will continue to slide from west to east into early Wednesday. Some storms may contain locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. The line of downpours will be ahead of the cold front that treks across New England by midday Wednesday.

Another frontal passage develops behind this cold front along the Canadian border which could spur up a few more downpours there Wednesday evening. Wednesday high temperatures will be back into the low to mid 80s.

High pressure out of the Great Lakes builds in Thursday into Friday, ushering in cooler air to New England with highs into the 70s. It will be a fall-like preview to end the work week under plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure remains in control across New England, resulting in highs reaching into the mid-70s south and near 70 degrees north- great for any of your outdoor plans or chores. More details are on your exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.