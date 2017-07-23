Heat Wave Ends, Cool Down Continues

The heat wave is over and the cool down will continue. Temperatures on our Saturday reached the middle 80s. It will be even cooler today.

High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. Any morning clouds will clear out during the early afternoon.

Unsettled weather returns on Monday with widespread showers and localized downpours. High temperatures will only reach the 60s both Monday and Tuesday.

Most of the showers will taper off by Tuesday afternoon, but the skies will remain mostly cloudy. Wednesday will be the one drive day of the workweek with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain returns late on Thursday and will continue into Friday. It's too early to get into the specifics, but some heavy rain is possible during that time frame.

cer weather will move in the following weekend with high temperatures up to 80 degrees. A gradual warm-up will continue into that next week.