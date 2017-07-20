Heatwave Continues on Friday

A complex of thunderstorms that generated at least one tornado in western New York is sliding across southwestern New England on Friday evening.

Otherwise, spot showers and storms give way to partial clearing and patchy dense fog, with low temperatures in the 60s north and 70s south.

A weak area of high-pressure crosses New England on Friday, and with it we get one more day of heat and humidity. Under mostly sunny skies, the temperature should reach 90 to 95 degrees in southern New England and 80s to near 90 degrees to the north. There's still a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm especially near the Canadian border. Wind should be mostly from the west at to 10 to 20 mph.

Slightly less humid and cooler air moves in Friday night and Saturday. It looks like Saturday will be the pick of the week. Highs should reach the 80s Saturday before clouds increase and showers arrive by evening.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

An energized wave of low pressure on a significant weather front may generate heavy rain at times Saturday night into early Sunday. There is the possibility for localized flash flooding by sunrise on Sunday.

If things go well, the rain could move out for a decent Sunday, but clouds and showers may linger. Temperatures will be more comfortable - in the 70s Sunday.

That weather front is going to stall over us, with more periods of rain possible Sunday night and Monday and maybe even into Tuesday, with temperatures remaining on the cooler side mostly in the 70s.

Brighter and drier weather should arrive from Canada on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures getting back to near 80 degrees.