I-90 East is being reduced to only one lane from the Allston-Brighton interchange to the Beacon Street Overpass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lane reduction has resulted in major traffic delays. The move went into place yesterday, but there were less delays due to fewer motorists.

The lane reduction is due to work on the Comm. Ave construction project.

Drivers will get some sort of relief on August 7 when more lanes on the Mass. Pike will re-open. The entire project is expected to wrap up on August 14.

Heavy Traffic on Mass Pike in Boston Due to Lane Reduction