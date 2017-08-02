Heavy Traffic on Mass Pike in Boston Due to Lane Reduction - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Heavy Traffic on Mass Pike in Boston Due to Lane Reduction

By Natasha Verma

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    I-90 East is being reduced to only one lane from the Allston-Brighton interchange to the Beacon Street Overpass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    The lane reduction has resulted in major traffic delays. The move went into place yesterday, but there were less delays due to fewer motorists.

    The lane reduction is due to work on the Comm. Ave construction project.

    Drivers will get some sort of relief on August 7 when more lanes on the Mass. Pike will re-open. The entire project is expected to wrap up on August 14.

    Heavy Traffic on Mass Pike in Boston Due to Lane Reduction

    [NECN] Heavy Traffic on Mass Pike in Boston Due to Lane Reduction

    I-90 East is being reduced to only one lane from the Allston-Brighton interchange to the Beacon Street Overpass from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices