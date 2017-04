The heavy rains from Thursday's storm caused flooding in numerous Massachusetts cities including Billerica and Maynard.

In Maynard, the Assabet River continued to rise due to the heavy rains.

Weather Alert Storms Roll Through New England

Residents who live along the river said the only way to brave the storm is to be prepared and put in pumps.

The river in Billerica, is expected to continue to rise on Friday and could cause some road closures.