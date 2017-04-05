Heavy Rains Return Tomorrow After Dry Wednesday

An area of weak high pressure noses into New England from New Brunswick, Canada today, bringing dry weather back to the region. Winds will flip from north to northeast, keeping clouds socked in across the area.

Fog may even back in from the Atlantic Ocean. Highs will only reach into the 40s today across New England. Expecting a dry and cloudy tonight as weak high pressure remains nearby. Fog may remain in place along the coast with moist onshore flow. Risk of rain showers increase towards daybreak across the south.

Lows tonight range from the mid 30s across the south to near freezing north. Rain moves back in across New England Thursday as another low pressure system emerges from the Ohio River Valley.

A flood watch is in effect across all of southern New England from Thursday morning through Friday evening. This is thanks to heavy rains from earlier this week. Another inch of new rainfall is forecasted for the region on Thursday. Significant poor drainage street flooding may impact the evening commute. Minor small river flooding is likely across the area. Highs will crest into the upper 40s. Wet weather wanes by Friday with clouds and scattered rain showers around as main band of rain shift over northern Maine into Canada. Temperatures remain cool on Friday with highs reaching into the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies prevail on Saturday for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure as a storm system moves out of the region and an area of high pressure noses in from the south. The race starts at 9:00 am at the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Carson Beach in Boston. Highs on Saturday reach into the low 50s south and mid 40s north. Sunday will feature sunny skies as high pressure moves up the Eastern Seaboard. Temperatures moderate into the mid to upper 50s with a few locations touching 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, expecting a warming trend across New England as high pressure south of the area shifts offshore, ushering in a southwest flow across the region. Highs on Monday reach well into the 60s across New England as a warm front pushes through. Expecting mostly sunny skies on Monday with the chance of rain showers across the north. The first real taste of spring arrives on Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper 60s to low 70s across New England.

