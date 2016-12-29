Heavy Snow Falls in Maine

The New England snow jackpot fell along the Maine-New Hampshire border during Thursday's nor'easter. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Maine Crews Try to Stay on Top of Winter Conditions

Towns along the Maine-New Hampshire border were the "jackpot" for snowfall during a December nor'easter Thursday night, and ski lovers at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, call it "a late Christmas present."

"It's just joy," said Kevin Hipolito, skiing with family during his winter vacation.

"We've had a solid vacation week already," said Shawnee Peak's communications director, Rachael Wilkinson. "Things are really booking up."

After a dismal season last year, with few snow storms to speak of, ski resorts like Shawnee Peak are benefiting from a December boost.

Wilkinson said thanks to the 12-18 inches of snow expected Thursday and Friday, Shawnee Peak will be close to having all of its trails open by the weekend.

"It's like magic," she said.

A few miles away, in Fryeburg, people were shoveling early and often.

"It's supposed to snow all day long," said one Fryeburg resident, who was out shoveling her drive way Thursday evening, and planned to shovel intermittently, as the snow piled up.

"It's very hard to keep up with it," said plow driver Bill Scheid, who was working on roads and parking lots from Conway, New Hampshire, to Fryeburg all night.

His advice to anyone trying to drive during the storm?

"Don't. Stay home," he said. "Stay out of my way."