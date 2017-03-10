Heavy Snowfall Expected for Cape, Southern New England

The farther south you are, the heavier snowfall you’ll see.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Cape & the Islands with the greatest confidence for heavy snowfall in that area (up to 6”). A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts where a few inches of snow are possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Connecticut, and parts of south central Massachusetts, including southern Worcester county and Norfolk county. A couple inches are possible for that area with Boston and the 128 corridor with a chance to see a dusting to 1”. The expected snowfall range for the Boston and Worcester area is a dusting to 2” as there is still some uncertainty as to the farthest northerly reaches of this system as there is likely to be a sharp drop off in snowfall amounts.

We can say with confidence that the area that will see the most snowfall will be the cape. Friday’s high temperatures range from the lower 30s south, to 20s north. There could be another line of snow showers that develop from central Vermont into New Hampshire, stretching to the New Hampshire sea coast and into southern Maine that could add a few inches of snow. This is also dependent on timing and location of the low that slides off the coastline.

After the snow chances dwindle into this weekend, it’s the near record cold that returns. Highs struggle to make it out of the 20s and overnight lows plunge into the teens south, near 0 north under partly sunny skies. As we “spring forward” for daylight saving time, it certainly will not correlate to the temperatures for the weekend and in the extended forecast.

The next round of wintry weather could be as early as Tuesday afternoon and stretching into Wednesday. We could see rain at the coast to snow inland or all snow, but as always, timing and location can change over the course of the next few days so be sure to check back frequently as winter reminds us that it’s not over yet in New England.