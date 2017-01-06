Local airports are on heightened alert after a shooting that left at least five dead at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport on Friday.

Massport and Massachusetts State Police issued a joint statement saying they "continue to maintain a multi-layered and rigorous security plan at Logan Airport."

That includes front-line troopers, tactical units, vehicle inspection units, intelligence gathering and other overt and covert assets, including roadway blockades.

"Drawing from its operational planning, Troop F has enhanced security tactics in place and continues to maintain constant situational awareness," Massport added.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire is also on heightened alert.

“We are monitoring the situation in Fort Lauderdale and have briefed all employees to remain diligent," said Thomas Malafronte, deputy airport director. "We continue to operate at a heightened level of security and are communicating with local, state and Federal law enforcement officials as the incident unfolds.”