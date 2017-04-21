With authorities ruling the cause of Aaron Hernandez's death a suicide, his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, has filed a motion on behalf of their daughter to preserve any evidence in his death.

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, has filed a motion on behalf of their daughter to preserve any evidence in his death.

She is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the state from destroying documents, videos, audio recordings, writings and any other evidence linked to his death.

It goes on to say that the plaintiff “intends to investigate all of the circumstances regarding Aaron Hernandez’s death.”

The parties named in the motion include the Massachusetts Department of Corrections and the superintendent of the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirlet, Massachusetts.

The attorney filing these motions is expected in court today in Bristol County.

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's death has officially been ruled a suicide, according to the district attorney's office in Worcester County, Massachusetts.

The state medical examiner said the cause of death was axphyxia by hanging, District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities said investigators found three handwritten notes next to a Bible in the cell. The contents of those notes were not released.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for murder and just last week was acquitted in two other killings before he hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

About an hour after he was found, Hernandez was pronounced dead at UMass-Memorial Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction. He was in a single cell in a general population unit in the maximum-security state prison.

Investigators say Hernandez blocked access to his cell from the inside by jamming cardboard into the door tracks. They said there were no signs of a struggle and Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.

Hernandez was locked in his cell around 8 p.m. Tuesday and no one entered until a correction officer observed him at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday and forced his way in, investigators said.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC Boston that Hernandez was found with the words "John 3:16" written on his forehead. The Bible passage reads “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Jose Baez, Hernandez's lead attorney in his recent double murder trial, has called for an investigation into his client's death. He issued a statement saying that Hernandez's family and legal team were "shocked and surprised" at the news of his death. He said Hernandez's family has also commissioned its own independent autopsy, which nationally known forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden helped conduct at Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown.

The owner of the funeral home, which has also taken in the bodies of Craigslist killer Philip Markoff and victim Julissa Brisman, says the private autopsy took several hours.