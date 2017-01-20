High Pressure Builds; Approaching Showers

Today (Friday): Variable clouds. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Friday Night: Showers, mixed with a bit of freezing rain deep interior. Lows in the 30s. Saturday: Any early AM showers depart, breaks of sun, very mild. Highs around 50. Sunday: Afternoon & evening showers, possibly mixed with snow north/west. Highs in the 40s, 30s north. (Published 2 hours ago)

An area of high pressure will crest over New England today keeping us dry even though clouds will outweigh sun with highs in the 40s for most.

Some weakening showers drift through overnight tonight, but with temperatures near freezing through the deep interior, a spot or two of midnight freezing rain is possible.

Clouds will start Saturday, but even with limited breaks of sun we’ll warm to around 50. Clouds and cooler air move back in Sunday with late day showers advancing, likely falling from time to time on the Patriots playoff game.

Sunday night, rain showers continue for many but may mix with snow and sleet deep inland, setting us up for a period of wintry mix that will change to rain Monday with an increasing onshore wind, yielding to windswept periods of rain through Tuesday.

Drying begins Wednesday and continues – with cooler air – into next weekend at the end of the exclusive early warning weather 10-day forecast.