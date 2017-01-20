High Pressure Builds; Approaching Showers | NECN
High Pressure Builds; Approaching Showers

Some weakening showers drift through overnight tonight, but with temperatures near freezing through the deep interior

By Matt Noyes

    An area of high pressure will crest over New England today keeping us dry even though clouds will outweigh sun with highs in the 40s for most.

    Some weakening showers drift through overnight tonight, but with temperatures near freezing through the deep interior, a spot or two of midnight freezing rain is possible.

    Clouds will start Saturday, but even with limited breaks of sun we’ll warm to around 50. Clouds and cooler air move back in Sunday with late day showers advancing, likely falling from time to time on the Patriots playoff game.

    Sunday night, rain showers continue for many but may mix with snow and sleet deep inland, setting us up for a period of wintry mix that will change to rain Monday with an increasing onshore wind, yielding to windswept periods of rain through Tuesday.

    Drying begins Wednesday and continues – with cooler air – into next weekend at the end of the exclusive early warning weather 10-day forecast.

