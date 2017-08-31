‘High-Risk’ Sex Offender to Be Released in Vermont

A sex offender in Vermont, who officials believe is likely to reoffend, is scheduled to be released from prison this Saturday.

James Crawford was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in 2007, and two separate charges in 1998. His victims were female acquaintances and between 10- and 15-years-old.

Vermont Department of Corrections officials say that the risk of Crawford reoffending is labelled "High," and he has not completed his sex offender treatment.

Officials say he will likely stay within Burlington when he is released and will be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.