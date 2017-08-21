High School Baseball Coach Accused of Embezzling $8K

A Rhode Island high school teacher and baseball coach is facing an embezzlement charge for allegedly embezzling more than $8,000 from the school as part of a fundraising scam.

Andrew Hallam, 32, of Warwick, will be arraigned in court Monday.

State police say Hallam, Lincoln High School's baseball coach, took part in a fundraising effort with Adrenaline Fundraising.

As part of the fundraiser, team members would sell discount cards for $20 each, with proceeds being split 50/50. Hallam would collect the money from players and send it to the school. He would then return the unsold cards to Adrenaline Fundraising, who would send an invoice to the school for payment in the amount of 50 percent of the total amount raised.

According to police, a review of invoice slips and bank records from 2014-2016 showed discrepancies in the student bank account that totaled $8,440. Police believe Hallam embezzled that amount.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.