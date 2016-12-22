1 Teen Killed, 1 Badly Injured in Crash

One teenager was killed and another sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday evening in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the crash on Thomas B. Landers Road around 6:45 p.m. to find two male victims trapped in the car.

The driver, a 17-year-old from East Falmouth, succumbed to his injuries. Crews extricated the passenger, who was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island.

Kathleen Burke, the athletic director at Falmouth High School, did not reveal the victims' identities, but she confirmed both are players on the boys' hockey team. The crash, she said, happened after a team practice.