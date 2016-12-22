1 Teen Killed, 1 Badly Injured in Crash | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Teen Killed, 1 Badly Injured in Crash

By Mike Pescaro and Audrey Asistio

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    David Curran

    One teenager was killed and another sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday evening in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

    Police responded to the crash on Thomas B. Landers Road around 6:45 p.m. to find two male victims trapped in the car.

    The driver, a 17-year-old from East Falmouth, succumbed to his injuries. Crews extricated the passenger, who was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island.

    Kathleen Burke, the athletic director at Falmouth High School, did not reveal the victims' identities, but she confirmed both are players on the boys' hockey team. The crash, she said, happened after a team practice.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices