Two high school students in Massachusetts are facing animal cruelty charges after mutilating a mouse and posting pictures of it online.

The two teenagers purchased a mouse from Petco then posted graphic images of the pair mutilating the animal on a plate, Ludlow Police Sergeant Daniel Valadas told WWLP-TV. When students started sharing the photos on social media, police got involved. Sergeant Valadas spoke with officials from Ludlow High School and started to investigate.

“It’s shocking to see students, young people involved in that type of activity, outside of the lab setting and no real reason to do something like that to an animal that you just purchased” said Sergeant Valadas. “It’s our duty to bring this forward to court, and we’re going to do so.”

If convicted, the 17-year-old female and 18-year-old Ludlow teenagers could face up to 7 years in prison in addition to a fine of up to $5,000.

Ludlow police plan to file a criminal summons in Palmer District Court on Monday.