Record High Temperatures Cool Down a Bit

Record high temperatures, close to 90° in spots yesterday, cooling a bit today.

We have a weak front crossing New England from northwest to southeast with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The temperature may not set records today, but close to 70° it's plenty warm, just keep an eye on the sky for a quick moving shower or thunderstorm.

If it does rain, it should last only 15 or 20 minutes.

Ultimately it's a 50-50 blend of clouds and sunshine. Wind is light and variable for our Wednesday, with the exception of a possibly gusty thunderstorm.

Cooler and drier air comes in overnight with partial clearing, low temperature back down to the 40s.

Tomorrow is a blend of sunshine in fair-weather clouds with a high temperature in the 50s to near 60°. Wind from the north west maybe gusting past 25 mph adding a little bit of chill to the air.

High-pressure moves in for Friday, it looks beautiful with sunshine and highs lose to 60°.

A larger weather system arrives later Saturday with fading sunshine and a chance of some rain developing around sunset. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Easter Sunday may dawn gray with showers and perhaps some fog and drizzle.

But the weather system keeps on moving with increasing sunshine during the afternoon and temperatures warming back to near 70°.

The outlook for Marathon Monday is for breezy and mild weather with a high temperature in the 50s north to 60s south, along with plenty of sunshine. The humidity level looks very low. Perhaps a cooling seabreeze right along the shore.