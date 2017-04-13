High Temperatures Remain With Some Sunshine

Overnight, temperatures dip into the lower 40s south, upper 30s north as skies gradually clear.

For Thursday and Friday, high temperatures top out in the lower 60s with high pressure dominating, bringing more sunshine than clouds.

The first half of Saturday remains dry before showers move in by late Saturday into early Sunday. However, Easter Sunday will not be a washout by any means, but a slight chance of showers linger into the early morning hours.

Highs surge into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Marathon Monday brings a slight cool down compared to Sunday. Highs on Monday reach into the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

The rest of the week highs top out in the 50s, which is closer to seasonal norms with a few showers in the forecast for next Wednesday and Thursday.