High Temperatures Remain With Some Sunshine | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Weather New England

Weather New England

Meteorologists' Observations on the Weather

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

High Temperatures Remain With Some Sunshine

For Thursday and Friday, high temperatures top out in the lower 60s with high pressure dominating, bringing more sunshine than clouds

By Jackie Layer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Overnight, temperatures dip into the lower 40s south, upper 30s north as skies gradually clear.

    For Thursday and Friday, high temperatures top out in the lower 60s with high pressure dominating, bringing more sunshine than clouds.

    The first half of Saturday remains dry before showers move in by late Saturday into early Sunday. However, Easter Sunday will not be a washout by any means, but a slight chance of showers linger into the early morning hours.

    Highs surge into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Marathon Monday brings a slight cool down compared to Sunday. Highs on Monday reach into the lower 60s under partly sunny skies.

    The rest of the week highs top out in the 50s, which is closer to seasonal norms with a few showers in the forecast for next Wednesday and Thursday.

    Published 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices