Hillary Clinton Visits Harvard University

Hillary Clinton is visiting Harvard University Friday, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Clinton is discussing her time as secretary of state as well as taking part in a "Fireside Chat" with the Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

Hosts of the chat are expected to ask Clinton about her challenges she faced in office from 2009-2013.

She also stopped by Wellesley University in Wellesley, Massachusetts Thursday night.

Ashley Funk, who graduated from Wellesley College in 2016, told NBC News that the former presidential candidate spoke "extensively about the value of public service, especially for women who are often so underrepresented in decision-making in government. She encouraged us to stay resilient, stubborn, and grateful throughout our careers."