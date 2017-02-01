Hillary Clinton to Speak at Wellesley College's 2017 Commencement | NECN
Hillary Clinton to Speak at Wellesley College's 2017 Commencement

Clinton graduated with a degree in political science from Wellesley in 1969

By Nikita Sampath

    Boston Globe via Getty Images
    WELLESLEY, MA - MAY 31: Hillary Rodham Clinton as a Wellesley College senior, May 31, 1969. (Photo by John M. Hurley/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be Wellesley College's 2017 commencement speaker, her spokesperson confirms.

    Clinton, who won the 2016 presidential election's popular vote but lost the Electoral College, graduated with a degree in political science from Wellesley in 1969 before attending Yale University for her law degree.

    Wellesley College's commencement is scheduled for May 26.

    This isn't Clinton's first time speaking at a commencement ceremony at Wellesley College, either. In 1969, she was her alma mater's first-ever student commencement speaker.

