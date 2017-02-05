Historic Home Seriously Damaged by Fire

Fire severely damaged a home in Farmington early Sunday morning while the homeowners were vacationing in Virginia, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire on Route 10 before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials said that when crews arrived the entire road was blacked out with smoke and they had to shut down the road.

“When they arrived the entire road was completely blocked with smoke. The building was almost hard to see because the smoke was so thick, and when they got closer to the building and opened the door they realized that the fire was just too intense inside so they went into a defensive mode and they fought the fire from the outside of the building,” said Mary-Ellen Harper, the Farmington Director of Fire and Rescue Services.

It took crews around two and a half hours to put the fire out.

The homeowners were on vacation when the fire broke out and no one was inside, officials said. Officials have been in contact with the residents and they are heading home. Until then, investigators can’t get inside the home to continue the investigation.

Officials said the fire did so much damage it could take days to determine the cause. At this point, authorities don’t even know where the fire started.

The home, which is considered historic, was built in 1875 and was known as the Henry Lewis House.