Historic Winter Storm Bringing Blizzard Conditions for Many

An historic winter storm moves through New England today, bringing blizzard conditions for many. In fact, a large swath of New England is already under a blizzard warning in anticipation of several hours of reduced visibility due to snow and wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

Wind gusts will actually be much stronger than this threshold for blizzard conditions, reaching 50 mph for most inland locations and up to 80 mph for the immediate coastline. Obviously, wind gusts of this magnitude pose threats of downed trees and power lines, as well as widespread power outages. Snow will be heaviest midday, with snowfall rates in the range of 2 to 4 inches per hour. Travel is strongly discouraged today.

The big wildcard of the storm is the intrusion of warmer air into the Southeast, which will push the rain-snow line north through the late morning into the early afternoon. It will be a fine line between a foot of snow (or less) and two feet of snow, and where that fine line ends up settling is still a bit in flux.

Generally, most of New England will still see very high snow totals of 18 to 24 inches, but Southeastern Massachusetts will see lesser amounts, especially around the Cape and the Islands. Coastal flooding is expected as winds ramp up coincident with high tide at 2 p.m. Storm surge will reach 3 to 4 feet at this time.