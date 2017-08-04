Hit and Run Suspect Arrested After Chase

Carlsbad Police were responding to the call of a robbery when the pursuit began, officials said.

A man has been taken into custody after a hit and run and resulting police chase.

Ricardo J. Lopez, 25, of Boston is charged with failure to stop for police and driving with a suspended license, among other charges.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday the suspect allegedly hit another vehicle with his 2009 Ford Fusion on Squire Road in Revere, Massachusetts.

The suspect fled the scene.

A trooper attempted to stop the suspect who refused to stop for police.

The suspect allegedly fled down Route 1A South. While fleeing he threw a bag out of his car, say police.

Police were able to stop and apprehend the suspect near Mahoney Circle where he was placed into custody.

Troopers recovered the bag thrown from the car and believe it to be narcotics.

"The suspect posed a danger to other motorists and to pedestrians because of his driving behavior," said Massachusetts State Police Director of Communications Dave Procopio in a statement, "The troopers did a superb job staying on him and eventually taking him into custody."

There were no other accidents as a result of the pursuit.