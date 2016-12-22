Holiday Sales Expected to Rise Amid Last-Minute Shopping

Shoppers at Legacy Place in Dedham, Massachusetts, were hunting for last minute gifts on Thursday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Shoppers at Legacy Place in Dedham, Massachusetts, were hunting for last minute gifts on Thursday.

"Stuff for siblings, some clothes," said Ryan Laughna who's originally from New England but now lives in D.C.

According to the National Retail Federation holiday sales are expected to increase this year by 3.6-percent, which is above the seven-year average.

"Oh god, probably upwards to about $1,000," said Denise Connors when asked how much she spent on all her gifts.

Video All Clear After Back Bay Bomb Scare

The NRF notes that department stores attract shoppers with sales and free shipping.

Online shopping has also reached its highest peak ever at 56.5-percent, which is up 6.8-percent from last year.

Not only do sales help ease shopping stress, so does free hot chocolate from the NBC Boston Treat Truck.

The truck greeted shoppers at Legacy Place Thursday until 6 p.m.

The truck will make its final stop in Lynnefield, Massachusetts at Market Street on Tuesday, December 27.