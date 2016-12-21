Holiday Travel Tips From TSA

During the holiday season, lots of people who don't fly regularly travel by air. The TSA wants all travelers to be aware of rules and regulations. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Holiday travel is in full swing and the Transportation Security Administration has some tips if you plan on flying to your holiday destination on time.

This is the time of year when people who don't normally travel by plane get on a flight.

Travelers should plan to show up early to the airport and expect to wait at least 15 minutes in line.

The TSA reminds you that if you are traveling with holiday gifts, the best idea is to keep them on wrapped. Also, remember that you cannot travel with liquids large containers. Things like pocketknives must stay in your checked bag.

"It's going to slow you down. We know you just want to get through the checkpoint quickly and easily, and once we detect a prohibited item in your bag, it's going to have to go through a secondary search," said Michael McCarthy of the TSA. "That means taking time out of your day. It's really helpful for yourselves and our officers as well."

If you're not sure whether or not you can bring an item in your carry-on, tweet a picture to @AskTSA. Someone will get back to you to let you know if you can bring that item with you to your seat.