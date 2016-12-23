Holiday Weekend Forecast

After a sun-filled Friday, clouds will start to build in from the southwest through the evening hours. Temperatures overnight will drop to near freezing south, near 30 north.

As early as Saturday morning, flurries will start to fall in western VT and the higher elevations of western Mass, including the Berkshires. As this system continues to move from west to east, winds will shift out of the southwest, ushering in warmer temperatures, allowing most of the precipitation to fall as rain as the rain/snow line shifts northward by noon Saturday. Pockets of heavier downpours are possible with breezy conditions thru the afternoon hours, including the kick-off for the Pats game.

However, as early as halftime, showers should be on their way out. Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when the back edge of the rain will clear the area and move farther off the coast. As much as a quarter to a half an inch of rain is expected into southern New England with a dusting to a few inches of snow in northern Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and the higher elevations of southern Vermont, and northwestern Massachusetts.

For you Christmas Eve and Hanukkah plans, skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping just below freezing, so we could see some patches of black ice, so be careful on your travels Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Christmas Day brings plenty of sunshine with high temperatures much more seasonable for this time of the year compared to last year’s near record warmth. High temperatures Sunday will reach into the 40s with a cool breeze out of the northwest.

As everyone gets back to work after the holiday weekend, Monday starts off dry with another system knocking on our doorsteps by the evening. Tuesday brings a slight warm-up before a cool-down for Wednesday. Then, Thursday brings another round of rain/snow showers, dry out Friday before we get ready for the new year. Next weekend brings another cool-down with highs into the lower 30s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.