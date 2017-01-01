One person was killed, two people are still unaccounted for and 25 families lost their homes after a fire destroyed a Massachusetts apartment building.

The fire started just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning at a five-story building on North East and East Dwight streets in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Anthony Cerruti told WWLP the victim was a woman.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the state Fire Marshal.

A donation fund seeking to raise $100,000 has been created by the Holyoke mayor's office on GoFundMe.com.