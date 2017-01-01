1 Dead, 2 Missing, 25 Families Homeless After Fire Destroys Apartment Building | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

1 Dead, 2 Missing, 25 Families Homeless After Fire Destroys Apartment Building

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WWLP

    One person was killed, two people are still unaccounted for and 25 families lost their homes after a fire destroyed a Massachusetts apartment building.

    The fire started just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning at a five-story building on North East and East Dwight streets in Holyoke.

    Holyoke Fire Capt. Anthony Cerruti told WWLP the victim was a woman.

    The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the state Fire Marshal.

    A donation fund seeking to raise $100,000 has been created by the Holyoke mayor's office on GoFundMe.com.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices