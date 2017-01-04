One person was killed, two people are still unaccounted for and 25 families lost their homes after a fire destroyed a Massachusetts apartment building. (Published Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017)

Investigators have released the cause of a massive New Year's Day fire that killed three people and destroyed an entire apartment building in Massachusetts.

The State Fire Marshal says the blaze at 106 North East Street in Holyoke was traced back to a wall outlet in the living room of a third floor apartment.

Three people living on the fourth and fifth floors, Jorge Munoz, Trevor R. Wadleigh and Maria Cartagena, died in the fire.

Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond says it doesn't appear the building had a working fire alarm.

"In this fire, there was a substantial delay from the discovery of the fire to the first 9-1-1 call, which allowed the fire to progress significantly," Chief Pond said in a statement.

It's unclear if there will be criminal charges filed in connection with this fire.

Officials have set up a fund to help the dozens of people left homeless by the fire.