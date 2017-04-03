Home Explodes, Goes Up in Flames in Salem, New Hampshire | NECN
Home Explodes, Goes Up in Flames in Salem, New Hampshire

    Firefighters in Salem, New Hampshire, are on the scene of a massive house fire following an explosion.

    Salem Fire Chief Paul Parisi said crews first arrived to the house on Irving Street at about 6 p.m. Police were already on scene for a "police matter." 

    Parisi said since the explosion, multiple rounds of ammunition could be heard going off inside the house.

    "We didn't know what was going on and if that person was barricaded or what was happening," said Parisi.

    Homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

    "We just don't know what we're going to find when we get inside that home," Parisi said.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

