Lawyer: Wife Led Police to Suspect's Remains in Cop Killing

A lawyer for the widow of a Pennsylvania police chief slain in 1980 says the wife of the man wanted for the slaying led authorities to human remains believed to be his.

Thomas King III, an attorney for the widow of slain Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams, says he was told by prosecutors that Lillian Webb agreed to lead authorities to her husband in exchange for immunity in the decadeslong criminal investigation.

The FBI and state police in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania discovered remains Thursday at Lillian Webb's home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

An autopsy was being performed Friday to establish if they are the remains of career criminal Donald Eugene Webb. Webb has been a fugitive since Adams was shot.



Police said Webb shot Adams during a traffic stop. Webb was living in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at the time and was known to have connections to organized crime.

He disappeared after the shooting and his rental car was found more than two weeks later at a motel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

There was a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Lillian Webb did not come to the door when NBC Boston knocked on Friday.

Lillian Johnson, who knows her, said she’s shocked to learn about the investigation.

“I feel sorry for her. She’s a lovely person. That’s all,” Johnson said. She said it has been a long time since she has spoken to Webb’s wife.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III is staying tight-lipped on details.

“I’m not going to comment on any specifics,” Quinn said. “As I’ve said, this is ongoing. It’s step by step.”