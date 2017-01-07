Massachusetts police are searching for the man who attempted to break into a Quincy home on New Year's Day.

Police said the Brackett Street homeowner was not there at the time, but was alerted via smart phone at 2:50 a.m. that someone was trying to break in.

Within minutes, police were on scene but the suspect had already fled.

The homeowner told police that 6 hours earlier, another man was seen on the home's surveillance system approaching the front door. That man approached the door, looked around and immediately left. It's unclear if he was involved in the attempted break in that occurred hours later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Quincy Police Detective John McIsaac at 617-745-5771 or by email at jmacisaac@quincyma.gov.