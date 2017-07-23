Homeowner, Firefighter Injured in Fall River Blaze | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Homeowner, Firefighter Injured in Fall River Blaze

The fire occurred early Sunday morning

    A 70-year-old homeowner and a firefighter were injured in a fire early Sunday morning in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to WJAR-TV.

    The fire at the multi-story building on 47 Orswell St. was reported shortly after 3 a.m.

    District Chief Sean Flannery said crews easily brought the fire under control but were slowed down by the high volume of belongings in the home.

    Crews found the woman on the third floor of the building. She was transported to a hospital where her condition remains unknown.

    The injured firefighter was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

    The cause of the fire has not yet been identified but does not appear suspicious.

    Published 2 hours ago
