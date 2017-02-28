Homeowner Uses Tomahawk to Defend Against Intruder

Police say a homeowner in Barre, Vermont used a tomahawk to fight off a homeless intruder who walked into his home and pointed a rifle at him.

The Times Argues reports that 70-year-old Kenneth Pecor pleaded not guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing and mischief. He told police he had been living in the woods near the home for several days before Sunday's incident.

The homeowner told police Pecor came into the home and threatened him and his wife with the rifle. He says he and Pecor struggled over the rifle and that he hit Pecor several times in the head with the tomahawk.

It wasn't known Tuesday whether Pecor has an attorney.