Homerun Forecast for Opening Day

Over the next 10 days, we could see 2-4” of rain. If 1.5” to 2.5” of rain falls in under 6 hours, we might have to deal with Flash Flooding. We’ve already seen minor flooding near Taunton. Several inches of rain fell there on Saturday and that was enough to cause minor flooding. I’m expecting rivers to go down slightly over the next 36 hours, but they’ll quickly climb once the rain begins Tuesday. Don’t expect to play any baseball or softball anytime soon – the fields will be saturated for a while.

Let’s enjoy one more dry day! We’re expecting sunny skies for Red Sox Opening Day! The sun will be shining and the temperature will climb to 48° in time for first pitch. By the 7th inning stretch, temperatures will hold at 50°. Clouds might start to move in by the bottom of the 9th.

Rain returns in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Some of the rain may be heavy at times. With any luck, the heaviest rain should wrap up in time for the evening commute, but pack your patience – it could still be slow.

On Wednesday, we’ll catch another break with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Thursday is mild, but rain is expected once again. Parts of the area could see a thunderstorm. In any thunderstorms that are able to develop we could see locally torrential rain.

Our active pattern rolls on and we will have some dry time in between, but you’ll need the umbrella more often than not over the next 10 days. Hey, at least we aren’t talking about snow, right?