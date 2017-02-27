Homicide Investigation Underway After Decomposed Body Found

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a man's decomposed body was found in Everett, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney said state police went to an apartment on Oakland Avenue on Saturday where they found the body of a man believed to be in his 60s in an advance state of decomposition.

The building's landlord discovered the body during a well-being check. A third floor neighbor tells us the man's body was discovered on the second floor, and that the building had been smelling for about a week. She said it smelled as if they had mice in their kitchen.

"It was horrible. I saw him on the bus maybe 10 days ago," Alba Acevedo said.

The state's medical examiner office ruled the man's death a homicide, but neither the man's identity nor his cause of death have been released.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named.