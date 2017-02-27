Homicide Investigation Underway After Decomposed Body Found | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Homicide Investigation Underway After Decomposed Body Found

By Perry Russom and Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a man's decomposed body was found in Everett, Massachusetts.

    The Middlesex district attorney said state police went to an apartment on Oakland Avenue on Saturday where they found the body of a man believed to be in his 60s in an advance state of decomposition.

    The building's landlord discovered the body during a well-being check. A third floor neighbor tells us the man's body was discovered on the second floor, and that the building had been smelling for about a week. She said it smelled as if they had mice in their kitchen.

    "It was horrible. I saw him on the bus maybe 10 days ago," Alba Acevedo said.

    The state's medical examiner office ruled the man's death a homicide, but neither the man's identity nor his cause of death have been released.

    The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices