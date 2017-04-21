A former Manchester librarian is accused of having a sexual relationship with a young girl for years until she went to college.

"I'm a hopeless romantic," Timothy Guay allegedly said in an interview with Manchester Police. "When I fall in love with someone, it is for the person they are, not the age they are."

Guay has been charged with injury to a child, four counts of sexual assault and impairing the morals of a child.

Manchester Police said the suspect started a sexual and romantic relationship with a 13 year old girl, who finally ended her connection to Guay in 2012 during her first year in college, where she first realized the inappropriate nature of their relationship.

The victim and Guay met during a "Teen Night" program at the Mary Cheney Library in 2006 when she was only 11 years old. Guay was employed as a library page at the time, the Manchester Police arrest warrant reads.

When the victim turned 12, Guay— 22 years old at the time— began communicating with the girl over AOL messenger. Soon after, the two would have reoccurring meetings during "Teen Night" at 8 p.m. in the upper section of bookshelves because it was "the time we could meet and hug and kiss," the victim said, according to the arrest warrant.

The next year, the victim told police Guay, "eventually wanted to have sex," however, "the idea of sex before marriage was really difficult for me, but I didn't want to lose his love and support, so I went along with it."

Guay was 23 years old when he first had sex with the 13 year old victim. The pair began having sex regularly and Guay would sneak into her home.

When the victim turned 14 years old in 2008, she told police that Guay, "started losing interest," because she developed fully with, "hips and a butt." The victim reported on-going body issues as a result.

According to the arrest warrant, an interview with the victim and Guay indicated that the suspect was aware of the teen's age throughout their relationship.

During an interview with police, Guay said he "connected" with the victim and they started out as friends. The suspect told police he only "ever loved" the victim and he was, "sad about what happened between us," the warrant said.

Manchester Police note, "while Timothy Guay was vague and withdrawn in the conversation, he never denied having a sexual realtionship with 13-year-old victim."

"I'm not calling her a liar," Guay said, according to the warrant.

Guay's bond was set at $500,000.