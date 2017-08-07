A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole nine cats she had volunteered to take to a cat shelter and then proceeded to lose two of them.

Hopedale police say they received a report on Friday evening from The Odd Cat Sanctuary out of Salem about a 27-year-old Hopedale resident, Jahna Walsh.

Shelter officials reported that Walsh had signed up to bring nine cats — three adult cats and six kittens — from Connecticut to Lynnfield.

However, shelter staff started to worry when they said Walsh never showed up with the cats after they were placed in her care in Sturbridge, and then called Hopedale police.

A detective went to Walsh's home, and after being invited in, found the kittens and their mother; however, Walsh said two of the other adult cats had run away from the house and into the woods.

After officers left the scene, Walsh found one of the missing adult cats. She found the other missing adult cat on Sunday.

Walsh is being charged with larceny by false pretense and cruelty to animals.

It's unclear when she'll be arraigned or if she has an attorney.