Horrific Murder of Baby Goats Continues in Massachusetts

Police are investigating after someone mutilated baby goats and left them on the steps of their owner's home in West Brookfield, Massachusetts.

A shocking series of killings of baby goats in Massachusetts continues with another case of a goat murdered with its neck broken.

North Brookfield police is investigating the suspicious death of a baby Nigerian Dwarf goat that was found on Wednesday. A resident on School Street found one of his baby goats dead in with a broken neck.

The goat was last seen at 2 p.m. that day and was not considered suspicious until police learned of similar murders in West Brookfield.

Police there say two Nigerian Dwarf goats were found on the back porch of a home with their necks broken and twisted around to face the building. The family, a mother and her three young adults children, discovered the sickening scene on Monday.

Police say the goats were killed sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday night and 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

No signs of an attack from another animal were found on the goats. Police believe that a person murdered them for “shock and awe.”

Whoever is responsible could face felony charges for the murders.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Chris Donais at the North Brookfield Police Department 508-867-0206, or call West Brookfield police at 508-867-1405.