After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, a video from right after the game shows Tom Brady in a locker room asking where his jersey was. In the video from Yahoo News, he said that he put the jersey in his bag and that it was missing.

Police in Texas have released a police report that puts a pretty hefty price tag on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey.

Houston police officers estimate the value of the star quarterback's missing New England Patriots jersey is around $500,000.

Brady's jersey disappeared right after the Pats' historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 6.

