Police in Texas have released a police report that puts a pretty hefty price tag on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey.
Houston police officers estimate the value of the star quarterback's missing New England Patriots jersey is around $500,000.
Brady's jersey disappeared right after the Pats' historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 6.
Video from Yahoo News shows Brady in the locker room asking where his jersey was, saying he put the jersey in his bag and that it was missing.
