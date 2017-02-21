Houston Authorities Release Police Report on Tom Brady's Stolen Jersey | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Houston Authorities Release Police Report on Tom Brady's Stolen Jersey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, a video from right after the game shows Tom Brady in a locker room asking where his jersey was. In the video from Yahoo News, he said that he put the jersey in his bag and that it was missing. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017)

    Police in Texas have released a police report that puts a pretty hefty price tag on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey.

    Houston police officers estimate the value of the star quarterback's missing New England Patriots jersey is around $500,000.

    Brady's jersey disappeared right after the Pats' historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 6.

    Video from Yahoo News shows Brady in the locker room asking where his jersey was, saying he put the jersey in his bag and that it was missing.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices