How to Track Boston Snowplows Online

Today (Tuesday): Blizzard conditions inland, windswept heavy snow to some rain southeast & coast. Highs around 30 inland, near 40 southeast. Overnight Tuesday Night: Clearing, windy. Lows around 30. Wednesday: Chilly wind, sun to clouds. Highs around 30.

Crews are starting to plow the roads around Boston Tuesday as a late-season storm that is expected to dump up to 14 inches of snow begins sweeping New England.

Travel is strongly discouraged Tuesday, with blizzard conditions expected through the evening.

As the snow falls, you can track clean-up efforts from the comfort of your home with Boston's snapshot view of snow plows across the city. There were just shy of 500 plows working at 9 a.m.

There are 700 pieces of equipment available to deal with the snow in the Public Works Department. They are tasked with de-icing and plowing 2,000 lane miles of roads over 200 plowing routes.

While you're watching the plows make their way across the city, keep in mind Boston's property owner rules for clean-up, too.