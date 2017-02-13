Howling Wind, Departing Snow

Monday night: Winds diminish after midnight. Clearing. Cold. Teens to near 20. Tuesday: Sun early, then increasing clouds. Low to mid 30s. Wednesday: Bit milder with showers developing. Near 40.

It took a while for our current nor'easter to develop, but once it did, it surely lived up to its billing.

Snow was wet and sticky on the front side of the storm, but when the winds flipped, the cold poured in. As the storm deepened offshore, the snow pin wheeled back through New England. Places that saw mostly rain yesterday (Marblehead, Marshfield, Marstons Mills) picked up a fresh 2-3 inches this morning.

The bigger story was the wind. Gusts topped 50mph in spots (some closed in on 60) earlier in the day. Thankfully, the wind is backing off after midnight, and will be a "steady breeze" by morning. The air is cold enough that the wind chill is really biting overnight, however. Should feel like single digits through the morning.

Sun is back tomorrow! Unfortunately, the clouds will finish the day. Our next weather system isn't a big, bad snow maker, however. It's more of a springlike storm.... that is lacking steady precip.

We may have enough cold for some snow showers in Greater Worcester, but as the temps climb toward midday, most spots will see rain showers. Even then, we won't be able to put together an all-day rain event with the storm still in its infancy.

Chilly air follows, but it's temporary. Warm-up is slated for the weekend as we nudge 50... or more.