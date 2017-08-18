Officials discovered human remains at a construction site in Chatham, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officials have discovered human remains at a construction site in Chatham, Massachusetts.

According to police, the remains were discovered around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon by a pool construction crew that was excavation at a residence on Uncle Albert's Drive.

Upon further investigation, officials determined two or three sets of remains were found buried about four feet deep in the ground.

The remains appear to be very old and part of a possible burial site.

Construction has halted while officials continue to investigate the discovery.

There is no criminal case associated with the discovery of the remains according to police.

Recently, several sets of human remains have been discovered in Chatham, most being identified as Native American remains.

Remains were discovered in July and December of 2016.

The case has been turned over to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office and the Massachusetts Historic Commission.