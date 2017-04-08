An investigation is underway in North Attleboro, Massachusetts after human remains were found in the woods.

A resident was walking his dogs on Friday night when he discovered the remains, reports the Attleboro Sun Chronicle. The dogs discovered the bones next to a pile of clothing that appeared very old. Local and state police searched the wooded area at the end of Betts Drive and confirmed the remains were human.

Police say there have not been any recent reports of missing people in town.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, the bones appear to have been there for a long period of time. The medical examiner plans to conduct a forensic test on the body in order to determine the person’s identity.