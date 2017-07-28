Police are investigating after human remains were found on Friday in a wooded area of Wilmington, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said it responded to a report of apparent human remains found in the woods off Jefferson Way near Middlesex Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police identified the remains of an adult male. Preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play.

The chief medical examiner's office has accepted the case and will determine positive identification.

The district attorney's office, Massachusetts State Police and Wilmington police are continuing to investigate.