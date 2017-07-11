Humidity Continues, Scattered Storms On Way

After a soggy start to the day, we’ve been able to see some sunny breaks at times, but the humidity has been making its presence known with dew points in the 70s (that’s on tropical side).

Through this evening, we have the potential for some pop-up thunderstorms from northwest Maine, through New Hampshire, and into the midsection of Massachusetts. These will likely be during that evening commute, but they will be scattered and not in a uniform line, so plan on driving in and out of them depending on the duration of your evening drive.

Overnight, we’ll see some areas of patchy fog, especially along the coastal waters, otherwise partly cloudy with lows into the upper 60s. The unsettled weather pattern that commenced today will continue through most of the week. A frontal boundary draped along the Massachusetts and Vermont state line will fluctuate north and south through Friday.

It’s a stationary front still it stays relatively in the same place over the course of this week. It’s also the boundary between the cool Canadian air to the northwest with the warm, soupy, humid air to the southwest. Where these air masses meet, it’s a battle zone of downpours and storms.

Wednesday brings these showers to the northwest in the morning, followed by storms by the mid to late afternoon for southern New England. Thursday, we rinse, wash, repeat with the front continuing to stick around. However, from Wednesday to Thursday, we could see a 10 degree difference in high temperatures as a back-door cold front slides in from the north, making for a complicated forecast.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s, while Thursday will be in the lower 70s. This front finally clears the area by Friday, with a few lingering showers in the morning hours for southern New England.

Friday’s high temperatures will also be in the lower 70s. This weekend looks salvageable for your outdoor plans, but just keep your eyes to the skies with rain chances late Saturday and also storm chances late Sunday into Monday. Plus, we return to the 80s by the second half of the weekend, followed by a warm-up through the extended forecast.