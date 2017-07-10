Humidity Levels Increasing; Thunderstorms Approaching

Today (Monday): Sun and wispy clouds. Highs in the 80s. Overnight Monday Night: Veil of clouds. Lows in the 60s. Tuesday: Breezy, chance shower/thunder. Highs in the 80s.

It’ll be sunny today before unsettled weather returns. Humidity levels will increase Monday. Most locations will stay dry, but a late day shower is possible away from the ocean. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and some could be strong to severe with strong winds and hail. Localized flooding is also possible. Through Thursday, one to two inches of rain is likely throughout the region.

A backdoor cold front will be moving through Thursday. Northern New England will see high temperatures in the 50s! Meanwhile, in southern New England, we will see another warm, humid day with high temperatures in the middle 80s. At this point, it will be a low confidence temperature forecast Thursday.

A cold front moves through on Friday. With any luck, we should dry out in time for the weekend. We are being a little conservative with our high temperatures, but (at this point) expect high temperatures around 80°.