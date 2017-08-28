Boston Helping Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: People use an air matress to float down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Boston is joining the nationwide effort to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Residents who wish to donate clothing, blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula and non-perishable food items can do so through a city-sponsored drive starting Tuesday and ending Thursday, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday.

There will be multiple locations, including the third floor lobby and fifth floor lobby in City Hall, the fifth floor of 1010 Massachusetts Ave. and the first floor lobby of 26 Court St. Click here for the full list of locations.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Texas," Walsh said in a statement. "So many are struggling during this challenging time. As we have done in other emergencies and which has been done for us, Boston will step up and help through the darkest hours."

Meanwhile, experts are warning people who wish to donate money to be wary of scams. The Better Business Bureau recommends donating to the American Red Cross, AmeriCares, Direct Relief, Humane Society of the United States, the United Way of Greater Houston and Save the Children. Click here for more national charities assisting in helping with the devastation.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced his team has pledged up to $1 million to help the Harvey recovery efforts as well, saying Houston is a special place to the team because it's where they had two Super Bowl victories.