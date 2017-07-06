Police Investigating Apparent Home Invasion

A woman was held at gunpoint during a violent home invasion and assault in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood and then left at the side of the road, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a robbery near Beaver Street in Hyde Park, and that the caller said the victim was at New Calvary Cemetery on Havard Avenue in Mattapan.

When police arrived at the scene where the victim was, she told them that she was at her home on Beaver Street when four males entered her home through the window. She told police the suspects held her at gunpoint, assaulted her and ransacked her home.

Two of the suspects then allegedly forced the woman into her vehicle, drove her to an ATM and forced her to withdraw cash before dropping her off on Harvard Avenue in Mattapan. She said the two suspects then drove off in her vehicle with the other two following them in a white Honda with smoke coming from the vehicle.

The victim was found by Karen Seck, who was on her way to the gym early Thursday morning.

"She basically just told me that four guys left her there to die," she said.

Seck said the victim was shaken and beaten when she found her.

"She had a lot of swelling on her face, right side of her face," she said. "She had actually said that she was hit in the face with a gun."

The victim was taken to Faulkner Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening facial injuries.

As the director of adult day health at Kit Clark Community Center, Seck said she hopes police find the suspects quickly.

"This woman lives alone in a big house. I can't imagine what's going through her mind now and if she wants to continue to live alone in that big house," she said.

Police said the victim's stolen vehicle is a 2012 blue Kia Soul with a Massachusetts license plate of 3VH745.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicles or the suspects is asked to call Boston police at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477).