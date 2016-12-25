I-691 in Meriden Now Open After Deadly Accident

State Police say I-691 Eastbound before exit 4 in Meriden has been re-opened following a deadly car crash that occurred on Christmas morning at around 6:35 a.m.

According to State Police, the crash occurred between exits 4 and 5 and involved one vehicle.

Police say one person was ejected from the vehicle and sustained a fatal injury.

Police have identifed the victim as 36-year-old Louis Gonzalez of Waterbury.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were transorted to the hospital and later released, according to police.

All lanes of I-691 Eastbound in Meriden between exits 4 and 5 were shut down at while traffic was being diverted off of exit 4, police say.

According to police, the crash was cleared and I-691 was re-opened just before 11 a.m.