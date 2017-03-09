Vermont State Police Warn Drivers of Icy Road Conditions; I-89 SB Temporarily Closed | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Vermont State Police Warn Drivers of Icy Road Conditions; I-89 SB Temporarily Closed

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Williston Fire Department

    Authorities in Vermont are warning drivers about icy conditions on I-89 after numerous cars slid off the road in Williston.

    State police say Thursday's weather conditions have created slick conditions, including black ice, in the French Hill area, forcing I-89 southbound's closure for at least a half hour.

    Drivers are being asked to use Route 2 to bypass the closure, but state police warn those roads will also be slick and advise drivers to be slow.

    It's not clear if anyone was injured.

    Published 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices