Authorities in Vermont are warning drivers about icy conditions on I-89 after numerous cars slid off the road in Williston.

State police say Thursday's weather conditions have created slick conditions, including black ice, in the French Hill area, forcing I-89 southbound's closure for at least a half hour.

Drivers are being asked to use Route 2 to bypass the closure, but state police warn those roads will also be slick and advise drivers to be slow.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.